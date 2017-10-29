Local

Police asking for help in Sunday robberies

By Beccy Tanner

btanner@wichitaeagle.com

October 29, 2017 2:21 PM

Wichita police are investigating two robberies that happened early Sunday within a half hour of each other in two separate parts of town.

The first was reported at 6:30 a.m. at a McDonalds in the 4800 block of S. Broadway. A 35-year-old employee told police than an unknown man entered the business, pointed a handgun and demanded money. The man then took the store’s money and fled the store on foot.

In the second robbery, reported at 7 a.m., police were dispatched to a robbery at the Circle K in the 1300 block of N. Oliver.

When police arrived, an employee told them an unknown man entered the store with a handgun and demanded money. Money was taken and the man fled the store on foot.

No injures were reported in either robbery.

Police are asking if anyone knows anything about the robberies, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

More information is expected to be released Monday during the daily police and media briefing.

