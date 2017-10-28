This baby Bill Snyder officially wins Halloween

Just call him Baby Bill.
Elizabeth and Linsey Friesen of Wichita transformed their 7-month-old son, Avett, into K-State football coach Bill Snyder in honor of Saturday’s Sunflower Showdown.
The legendary outfit that mimics the legendary coach also will be Avett’s Halloween costume, his moms said.
“It has been Elizabeth’s dream to dress him as Bill Snyder since before he was born,” Linsey Friesen said. “It was pretty fun, and he was a really good sport while we were dressing him.”
The costume features Snyder’s signature silver hair and wire-rim glasses, along with the purple windbreaker and oversized headset. Elizabeth even “tastefully aged” Avett, adding wrinkles to his forehead with brown eyebrow pencil, she said.
“Bill Snyder is just a legendary coach,” said Elizabeth Friesen, who graduated from K-State with an education degree in 2010. “He’s the reason for one of the biggest turnarounds in college football history.
“He’s going to retire soon,” she added, “so we just wanted to honor him.”
