Red Cross recognizes dedicated blood donors, Spirit AeroSystems

If you go to the American Red Cross office at 707 N. Main to give blood, you will see a wall that honors especially dedicated donors and an especially generous business.
The names on the wall recognize hundreds of people who have given blood more than 80 times – meaning more than 10 gallons per donor of the life-saving substance. Some have given as much as 29 gallons.
The Red Cross dedicated the wall on Friday and has named it the Spirit AeroSystems Spirit of Giving Donation Wall. That’s to honor Spirit AeroSystems for its commitment to the Red Cross, including the Spirit AeroSystems center that lets employees donate on-site, the Red Cross said in a news release.
“A special thanks goes to Spirit AeroSystems for their continued support of the Red Cross and our community,” Jennifer Sanders, Red Cross executive director for South Central and Southeast Kansas, said in a statement.
Sanders also thanked “all our loyal donors who roll up a sleeve and help save lives with their donation.”
Donors can make appointments to give blood or platelets by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), the Red Cross said.
People also can get some of their donor eligibility questions answered by accessing that same contact information.
Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59
Comments