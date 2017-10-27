Woman finds grenade while cleaning house

A Sedgwick County woman cleaning out her late husband’s items on Oct. 21 found something she probably didn’t expect — a grenade.
The 76-year-old woman told investigators her husband hadn’t served in the military, but had a friend years ago who served in Vietnam, according to Sedgwick County sheriff’s Lt. Lin Dehning.
It’s possible the grenade was given to her husband from that friend.
She called 911 and the Wichita police bomb squad collected the grenade from her home, in the 16000 block of West Terrace, for disposal, Dehning said.
