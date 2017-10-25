An event is being held Saturday, Oct. 28, to celebrate babies who’ve turned one years old and to teach parenting and safe sleep skills.
African-American fraternities unite to stop infant mortality

By Katherine Burgess

kburgess@wichitaeagle.com

October 25, 2017 4:29 PM

Each year, nearly 250 Kansas babies die before their first birthday – and the rate of infant mortality for African-American babies is twice the rate for white babies.

Sisters and Brothers for Healthy Infants, a group of African-American fraternities and sororities in Sedgwick County, want to end this deadly trend.

On Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 to 1:30 p.m. at the Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 1647 E. 17th Street, the group will host “Celebrate Day 366: A Community Birthday Party Celebrating Baby’s First Year.”

The event will celebrate babies who’ve turned one year old as well as educate mothers, fathers, caregivers and family on safe sleep practices and other parenting issues.

Sisters and Brothers for Healthy Infants includes members of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta, Sigma Gamma Rho, Alpha Phi Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi and Omega Psi Phi, working together with University of Kansas School of Medicine – Wichita faculty.

The event is free and participants can register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-day-366-a-community-birthday-party-celebrating-babys-first-year-tickets-37809657704.

Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess

