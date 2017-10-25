.
Shots fired into home occupied by mother, children

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

October 25, 2017 10:28 AM

No one was injured after police say someone shot toward an occupied house in the 700 block of Edwards early Wednesday.

Police were called at about 5 a.m. about the shooting. At least one bullet hit the house.

A 32-year-old woman and her three children, ages 2 to 14, were inside, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.

The shooting is under investigation, and police don’t know if or why the house was targeted.

Police are asking that anyone with information call 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-276-2111.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752

