The Wellington office of the Wichita Family Crisis Center andthe Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center will host an open house at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The office will provide services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
The Wellington office of the Wichita Family Crisis Center andthe Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center will host an open house at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The office will provide services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Kathy Williams, Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center Courtesy photo
The Wellington office of the Wichita Family Crisis Center andthe Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center will host an open house at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The office will provide services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Kathy Williams, Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center Courtesy photo

Local

Winfield, Wellington open offices for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

October 24, 2017 7:49 PM

The Wichita Family Crisis Center and the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center have joined forces to open satellite offices in Wellington and Winfield.

The counties have a combined population of less than 60,000, but Kansas Bureau of Investigation statistics indicate there were 155 domestic violence incidents reported in Sumner County and 333 in Cowley County in 2015.

“Domestic violence remains a significant problem” in south-central Kansas, a statement announcing the new locations said. “It is a community problem that requires a community response.”

An open house was held on Tuesday in Winfield and another will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at 204 S. Washington in Wellington.

In addition to the domestic violence reports, there were 18 violations of protection order reports in Sumner County and 116 in Cowley County in 2015.

There has always been a need for services in the area,” said Nicole Coba, development director for the Wichita Family Crisis Center. “The need is not just in Wichita. The need is in the outlying counties as well.”

The offices, which opened earlier this month, are being financed by the Kansas Governor’s Grants Program. Victims will be able to receive help that includes crisis counseling, medical and legal advocacy, safety planning and even emergency shelter if needed.

The offices will not serve as emergency shelters, however. All services are free and confidential.

Sumner, Cowley, Chautauqua and Elk counties have not had services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault for more than a year after a Winfield program shut down early last year, said Kathy Williams, executive director of the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center.

The Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence called programs in the area together to see what could be done, Williams said, and the two Wichita agencies sought and received the state grant. Chautauqua and Elk counties are now being serviced by a program in Butler County, she said.

According to a 2013 study by Avon, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 7 men have experienced domestic violence, while 1 in 5 women and 1 in 16 men have experienced sexual assault.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Streets in Wichita neighborhoods getting facelifts

    After the sale of the Hyatt Regency Wichita to Phil Ruffin last year, the Wichita City Council allocated $10 million of the proceeds to improve the city's residential streets. The work throughout Wichita is scheduled to last about two years. (September 2017)

Streets in Wichita neighborhoods getting facelifts

Streets in Wichita neighborhoods getting facelifts 0:48

Streets in Wichita neighborhoods getting facelifts
This is only a drill -- a really, really big drill 4:01

This is only a drill -- a really, really big drill

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes 2:39

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes

View More Video