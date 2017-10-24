Winfield, Wellington open offices for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault

The Wichita Family Crisis Center and the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center have joined forces to open satellite offices in Wellington and Winfield.
The counties have a combined population of less than 60,000, but Kansas Bureau of Investigation statistics indicate there were 155 domestic violence incidents reported in Sumner County and 333 in Cowley County in 2015.
“Domestic violence remains a significant problem” in south-central Kansas, a statement announcing the new locations said. “It is a community problem that requires a community response.”
An open house was held on Tuesday in Winfield and another will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at 204 S. Washington in Wellington.
In addition to the domestic violence reports, there were 18 violations of protection order reports in Sumner County and 116 in Cowley County in 2015.
There has always been a need for services in the area,” said Nicole Coba, development director for the Wichita Family Crisis Center. “The need is not just in Wichita. The need is in the outlying counties as well.”
The offices, which opened earlier this month, are being financed by the Kansas Governor’s Grants Program. Victims will be able to receive help that includes crisis counseling, medical and legal advocacy, safety planning and even emergency shelter if needed.
The offices will not serve as emergency shelters, however. All services are free and confidential.
Sumner, Cowley, Chautauqua and Elk counties have not had services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault for more than a year after a Winfield program shut down early last year, said Kathy Williams, executive director of the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center.
The Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence called programs in the area together to see what could be done, Williams said, and the two Wichita agencies sought and received the state grant. Chautauqua and Elk counties are now being serviced by a program in Butler County, she said.
According to a 2013 study by Avon, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 7 men have experienced domestic violence, while 1 in 5 women and 1 in 16 men have experienced sexual assault.
