Got unwanted drugs? Drop them off at these locations

By Beccy Tanner

btanner@wichitaeagle.com

October 24, 2017 4:08 PM

If you have expired, unwanted prescriptions or over-the-counter medications you want to get rid of, consider the National Take Back Initiative.

On Saturday, there will be three drop-off locations in the Sedgwick County area, sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

People can drop off their unwanted medications between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at these locations: the Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Boulevard; the Household Hazardous Waste Center, 801 W. Stillwell; and the Oaklawn Activity Center, 4904 S. Clifton. Syringes and other injectables will not be accepted.

Flushing medications down a toilet or throwing them away creates potential safety and health hazards. That’s why the National Take Back Initiative offers this method of disposing unwanted medications.

