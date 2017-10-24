Got unwanted drugs? Drop them off at these locations

If you have expired, unwanted prescriptions or over-the-counter medications you want to get rid of, consider the National Take Back Initiative.
On Saturday, there will be three drop-off locations in the Sedgwick County area, sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.
People can drop off their unwanted medications between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at these locations: the Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Boulevard; the Household Hazardous Waste Center, 801 W. Stillwell; and the Oaklawn Activity Center, 4904 S. Clifton. Syringes and other injectables will not be accepted.
Flushing medications down a toilet or throwing them away creates potential safety and health hazards. That’s why the National Take Back Initiative offers this method of disposing unwanted medications.
