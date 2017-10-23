.
Woman dies after head-on crash with tractor-trailer

By Nichole Manna

October 23, 2017 1:54 PM

An 87-year-old Hays woman died after a collision with a tractor-trailer in Ellis County on Monday morning, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Luverna Schmeidler was westbound on the eastbound exit ramp of I-70 just before the Vine Street exit at 11 a.m. as the tractor-trailer was heading east on I-70 just before the exit.

Schmeidler hit the tractor-trailer head-on just before the exit in the center of the lanes, the report says.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 48-year-old Missouri man, was not injured.

Both the eastbound and westbound ramps were temporarily closed while troopers investigated the wreck.

