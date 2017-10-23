Woman dies after head-on crash with tractor-trailer

An 87-year-old Hays woman died after a collision with a tractor-trailer in Ellis County on Monday morning, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Luverna Schmeidler was westbound on the eastbound exit ramp of I-70 just before the Vine Street exit at 11 a.m. as the tractor-trailer was heading east on I-70 just before the exit.
Schmeidler hit the tractor-trailer head-on just before the exit in the center of the lanes, the report says.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 48-year-old Missouri man, was not injured.
Both the eastbound and westbound ramps were temporarily closed while troopers investigated the wreck.
Correction, both east and westbound offramp‘s are temporarily closed at Vine Street. Remember, U-turns on I-70 are illegal. pic.twitter.com/kbGvxVOEAJ— Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) October 23, 2017
