Without a second thought, they stopped to help on the busy street

More Videos 1:24 City workers jump into action after accident on busy street Pause 2:35 Wichita police issue statement on alleged cover-up 2:30 Longtime friend will not give up searching for missing woman 0:40 Día de los Muertos brings out the living and the dead 1:29 Wichita's only Cajun restaurant celebrates birthday 2:13 Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children 2:04 K-State QB Alex Delton on Oklahoma loss 0:46 Need a last-minute Halloween costume? Check out these thrifty ideas 3:02 At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform 2:29 Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

City workers jump into action after accident on busy street They were on their way to lunch and saw a traffic accident on McLean Boulevard near Pawnee. Wichita Public Works & Utilities employees Miguel Rivas Sanchez and Christopher Stafford stopped and directed traffic so emergency workers could help those involved in the accident. "It meant a lot that they were there, to help control the scene," said Capt. Matt Manning of Sedgwick County EMS. "We were really grateful for their help." They were on their way to lunch and saw a traffic accident on McLean Boulevard near Pawnee. Wichita Public Works & Utilities employees Miguel Rivas Sanchez and Christopher Stafford stopped and directed traffic so emergency workers could help those involved in the accident. "It meant a lot that they were there, to help control the scene," said Capt. Matt Manning of Sedgwick County EMS. "We were really grateful for their help." City of Wichita/YouTube

They were on their way to lunch and saw a traffic accident on McLean Boulevard near Pawnee. Wichita Public Works & Utilities employees Miguel Rivas Sanchez and Christopher Stafford stopped and directed traffic so emergency workers could help those involved in the accident. "It meant a lot that they were there, to help control the scene," said Capt. Matt Manning of Sedgwick County EMS. "We were really grateful for their help." City of Wichita/YouTube