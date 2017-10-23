Without a second thought, they stopped to help on the busy street

Wichita Public Works & Utilities employees Miguel Rivas Sanchez and Christopher Stafford were on their way to lunch when they came upon a traffic accident on McLean Boulevard near Pawnee.
Without hesitation, they stopped and directed traffic so emergency workers could help those involved in the accident. The city of Wichita shared their story on its YouTube page earlier this month.
"It meant a lot that they were there, to help control the scene," said Capt. Matt Manning of Sedgwick County EMS. "We were really grateful for their help."
