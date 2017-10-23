More Videos

  City workers jump into action after accident on busy street

    They were on their way to lunch and saw a traffic accident on McLean Boulevard near Pawnee. Wichita Public Works & Utilities employees Miguel Rivas Sanchez and Christopher Stafford stopped and directed traffic so emergency workers could help those involved in the accident. "It meant a lot that they were there, to help control the scene," said Capt. Matt Manning of Sedgwick County EMS. "We were really grateful for their help."

They were on their way to lunch and saw a traffic accident on McLean Boulevard near Pawnee. Wichita Public Works & Utilities employees Miguel Rivas Sanchez and Christopher Stafford stopped and directed traffic so emergency workers could help those involved in the accident. "It meant a lot that they were there, to help control the scene," said Capt. Matt Manning of Sedgwick County EMS. "We were really grateful for their help." City of Wichita/YouTube
They were on their way to lunch and saw a traffic accident on McLean Boulevard near Pawnee. Wichita Public Works & Utilities employees Miguel Rivas Sanchez and Christopher Stafford stopped and directed traffic so emergency workers could help those involved in the accident. "It meant a lot that they were there, to help control the scene," said Capt. Matt Manning of Sedgwick County EMS. "We were really grateful for their help." City of Wichita/YouTube

Local

Without a second thought, they stopped to help on the busy street

By Julie Mah

jmah@wichitaeagle.com

October 23, 2017 12:27 PM

Wichita Public Works & Utilities employees Miguel Rivas Sanchez and Christopher Stafford were on their way to lunch when they came upon a traffic accident on McLean Boulevard near Pawnee.

Without hesitation, they stopped and directed traffic so emergency workers could help those involved in the accident. The city of Wichita shared their story on its YouTube page earlier this month.

 "It meant a lot that they were there, to help control the scene," said Capt. Matt Manning of Sedgwick County EMS. "We were really grateful for their help."

