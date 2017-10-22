They finally raise a glass to the man who made the cowboy an American icon

More Videos 0:40 Día de los Muertos brings out the living and the dead Pause 1:18 For four miles and four hours Sunday, Wichitans played in the street 1:26 Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills 3:31 Tallgrass Filmmaker chat with Movie Maniac: "Bomb City" 1:37 Hot Cheetos are the star of two weird Wichita dishes 7:55 Bill Snyder discusses Wildcats' loss to OU 2:13 Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children 2:05 Famous Wichita mansion opening up for tours 3:06 Highlights from K-State-OU football game 2:29 Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Celebrating Joseph McCoy Cowboys, historians and musicians paid tribute Sunday to Joseph McCoy, the man responsible for driving Texas Longhorns up the Chisholm Trail to Kansas Cowtowns. (Video by Beccy Tanner) Cowboys, historians and musicians paid tribute Sunday to Joseph McCoy, the man responsible for driving Texas Longhorns up the Chisholm Trail to Kansas Cowtowns. (Video by Beccy Tanner) btanner@wichitaeagle.com

Cowboys, historians and musicians paid tribute Sunday to Joseph McCoy, the man responsible for driving Texas Longhorns up the Chisholm Trail to Kansas Cowtowns. (Video by Beccy Tanner) btanner@wichitaeagle.com