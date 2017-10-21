Local

Earthquakes rumble Caldwell area

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

October 21, 2017 3:57 PM

A pair of earthquakes near Caldwell sandwiched the lunch hour on Saturday.

The first occurred nearly seven miles southwest of Caldwell, south of the Oklahoma border, shortly after 11 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It measured 3.2 and was nearly two miles deep.

The second quake occurred at 1:15 p.m. and was eight miles southwest of Caldwell. It measured 2.5 and was more than four miles deep.

No damage was reported as of mid-afternoon Saturday.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

