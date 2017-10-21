UPDATE: Hutchinson woman killed in Barton County collision

A Hutchinson woman was killed in the three-vehicle collision south of Great Bend Friday night.
Julie Kanady, 57, was driving east on South East 50 Road about four miles south of Great Bend at about 6:15 p.m. Friday when witnesses said she ran a stop sign at U.S. 281, according to media reports based on information released by the Barton County Sheriff’s Office.
Her sedan collided with two vehicles on U.S. 281, one traveling north and the other south. Kanady died at the scene, while the drivers of the other two vehicles were taken to Great Bend Regional Hospital, a Barton County emergency dispatcher had said Friday night.
The 15-year-old Great Bend boy driving south was treated and released, while 18-year-old Conrad Montoya III of Great Bend was transferred to Via Christi Regional Medical Center St. Francis. He was in fair condition Saturday afternoon, according to a hospital employee at St. Francis.
Kanady, a native of Burrton, was a nurse practitioner at Heartland Regional Health Clinic in Great Bend, according to her Facebook page.
