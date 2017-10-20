Water, hygiene focus of international conference in Wichita

11-year-old fulfills his dream of joining a basketball team

Julian Randle, 11, fulfilled a dream when he signed his letter of intent to join the Newman Jets during a news conference Thursday at Newman University. Julian, who has a rare auto-immune disease, juvenile dermatomyositis, joined the Jets in front of his family and the entire Newman Jets basketball team. "He is a perfect fit for Newman University, " said Newman head coach R.J. Allen, adding, "We knew instantly that this young man was exactly who we want to represent our program." Julian joined the Jets through the efforts of Team Impact, which matches children with life-threatening or chronic illnesses with collegiate sports teams. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)