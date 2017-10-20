Digital Vision Getty Images
Water, hygiene focus of international conference in Wichita

By Katherine Burgess

October 20, 2017 10:47 AM

Meer Husain hopes to engage younger generations to protect the public – particularly where water is concerned.

For the first time, Husain has brought an international conference focusing on water, energy, sanitation and hygiene and ecosystems to Wichita. The conference is sponsored by Humane Water, a Wichita-based nonprofit founded by Husain. Humane Water works to provide clean and healthy water and secure healthy sanitation and hygiene in impoverished nations around the globe.

Conference speakers will discuss topics like renewable energy, freshwater supplies in rural areas and protecting users of private wells. Many of the speakers work at Kansas colleges and universities.

Husain expects about 150-200 people to attend the conference. Next year, he hopes it will grow as it returns to Wichita.

The conference is Oct. 28 in Wichita. Attendance is free and registration is available at http://humanewaterconference.com/shop/.

Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess

