Two whooping cranes spotted at Quivira as annual migration begins

It’s that time of fall when America’s most beloved shorebird passes through Kansas on its fall migration.
Two adult whooping cranes were briefly spotted Thursday at Quivira National Wildlife Refuge near the interior wildlife drive.
The birds took flight a bit later in unknown direction.
More may arrive soon.
Typically each fall, nearly 60 of the 5-foot-tall birds pass through or stop at Quivira and nearby Cheyenne Bottoms in Barton County. The cranes use the open salt flats and wetlands to feed and rest, and then they move on within a few days. Sightings are not daily and are often scattered throughout the end of October and November.
Refuge officials are encouraging visitors to use some bird etiquette.
If people see the birds, they shouldn’t go near them, Barry Jones, visitor services specialist at the refuge, advised in a news release.
The adult birds are white with dark legs and bill and have a dark red cap. They do not swim or perch in trees. The juvenile birds are similar in size to the adults but are rusty-brown in color. In flight, whooping cranes hold their necks straight out, and their legs extend beyond their tails.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
