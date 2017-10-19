Local

Police looking for man who offered Medicare help in south Wichita

By Stan Finger

October 19, 2017 4:00 PM

Wichita police have released a photo of someone who prompted several reports of a suspicious character in south Wichita on Thursday.

A man approached several older people in the area and asked if they needed help with their Medicare application, a post on the Wichita Police Department’s South Bureau Facebook page.

The man was driving a dark four-door Audi. Anyone who sees this person or vehicle is asked to call 911. Those with additional information can call Patrol South at 316-350-3440.

