Police looking for man who offered Medicare help in south Wichita

Wichita police have released a photo of someone who prompted several reports of a suspicious character in south Wichita on Thursday.
A man approached several older people in the area and asked if they needed help with their Medicare application, a post on the Wichita Police Department’s South Bureau Facebook page.
The man was driving a dark four-door Audi. Anyone who sees this person or vehicle is asked to call 911. Those with additional information can call Patrol South at 316-350-3440.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
