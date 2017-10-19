The 32-year-old Derby man who died after being hit by a pickup Wednesday morning was identified as Kyle R. Boucher.
Derby man killed after being hit by pickup identified

By Nichole Manna

October 19, 2017 1:59 PM

The 32-year-old Derby man who died after being hit by a pickup Wednesday morning was identified as Kyle R. Boucher, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Boucher was walking through a field at 83rd South and Hillside just after 9:30 a.m. when he walked into the road and was hit by a westbound truck driven by a 55-year-old Wichita man, Lt. Lin Dehning said.

The driver stayed at the scene and has cooperated with deputies. Boucher died at the hospital, Dehning said.

Deputies are still investigating.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

