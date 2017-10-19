Highway Patrol to monitor Sumner, Sedgwick counties this weekend

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers will be watching for speeders and other traffic violations in the Wichita metropolitan area this weekend.
Troopers will be in Sumner County on Friday focusing on speeders, according to a Facebook post by the law enforcement agency. The troopers will be watching K-53, K-55 and U.S. 81 during the special enforcement effort.
Troopers will also conduct a saturation patrol in Sedgwick County from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments