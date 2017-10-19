Local

Highway Patrol to monitor Sumner, Sedgwick counties this weekend

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

October 19, 2017 7:00 AM

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers will be watching for speeders and other traffic violations in the Wichita metropolitan area this weekend.

Troopers will be in Sumner County on Friday focusing on speeders, according to a Facebook post by the law enforcement agency. The troopers will be watching K-53, K-55 and U.S. 81 during the special enforcement effort.

Troopers will also conduct a saturation patrol in Sedgwick County from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children

    As part of Operation Cross Country XI, FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Calvin Shivers and Victim Specialist Anne Darr describe the primary role of the FBI's national multi-agency initiative—to recover children who are being trafficked. (Courtesy of the FBI)

Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children

Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children 2:13

Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children
Gas line broken near downtown Wichita 0:31

Gas line broken near downtown Wichita
City manager comments on alleged police cover-up 4:53

City manager comments on alleged police cover-up

View More Video