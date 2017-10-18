Tallgrass film features Wichita couple’s life-changing work in Myanmar

Jack DeBoer says a documentary to be shown Thursday afternoon at the Tallgrass Film Festival isn’t about him or his wife, Marilyn.
It is. But it isn’t.
The story is bigger than that.
It’s about chance encounters, Oreo cookies, a riot, difficult situations and how a “Go Do Good” incentive has turned a country around.
The documentary, “29 Years: A Journey to Restore Hope in Myanmar,” will be shown at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Scottish Rite auditorium.
The purpose of the 27-minute film is to encourage volunteerism and philanthropy.
“Success in a mission is one thing,” said DeBoer, a Wichita businessman. “If you get the opportunity in this country to get freedom, education, a strong family, good friends and you work hard – you can get ahead financially and many other ways, as well. I got lucky. But now what? How do you make the transition from success to significance? Because success is fleeting but significance is permanent.”
DeBoer said he wanted significance.
In 1988, DeBoer sold his 100-hotel Residence Inn chain to Marriott. He and Marilyn decided to celebrate by jetting around the world in their Gulfstream. They visited 38 countries in four months.
Their lives were forever changed when they arrived in Burma, now Myanmar, he said. The country – one of the poorest in the world – was under siege. Seventy percent of the residents had inadequate water and 50 percent of the children under five were dying from malaria and dysentery, according to World Vision International, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization.
The DeBoers had planned to stay for several days, but left within 24 hours when the Burmese government recommended all foreigners evacuate. Angry citizens were rioting in the streets. General Ne Win had given the order for his army to kill demonstrators and to burn their bodies.
“It was pretty scary,” DeBoer said. “We got through the terminal and got out to our airplane. It was raining. A Russian airplane was on the ramp. We had our plane’s doors closed and were ready to go when a military vehicle pulled up in front of our plane and a soldier got out, walked around and motioned for us to put our door down.
“He walked up the stairs. We were petrified. He said to me in pretty good English, ‘You got chocolate?’”
DeBoer said he was taken aback, at first. But then he thought, went to the back of the plane and grabbed a package of Oreo cookies. He gave the cookies to the soldier.
“He looked at it and looked at me, then turned around and went down the stairs and got in his car and drove off.”
When the DeBoers got home, they began asking what they could do to help. There were no charitable organizations in Myanmar, no non-government officials, Deboer said. Nothing.
They partnered with World Vision, gave money and worked to provide people who could help.
Wells were drilled to provide clean drinking water. Fly-proof latrines were constructed.
Health clinics were built and equipped with ambulances, drugs, uniforms, midwives and doctors. Marilyn DeBoer arranged a partnership with Wichita-based Heartspring, which helped treat children in Myanmar with hearing disabilities.
The DeBoers returned to Myanmar 13 times.
“It is significant what all these people are doing. They talk about paying it forward,” DeBoer said.
The incentive “Go Do Good Work,” a marketing slogan coined by the DeBoer Foundation, has taken hold, and World Vision has grown from having five people in Myanmar to 1,200.
The DeBoer Fellowship has developed a program to train citizen leaders in Myanmar. So far, they have trained more than 40 fellows in Myanmar and collaborated with Wichita and state and national organizations including Friends University, the Kansas Leadership Center, Heartspring, Meads Corner, Tabor University, Stanford, Duke, George W. Bush Presidential Center and Coca Cola.
The DeBoers have provided key funding and resources throughout the years, though they don’t want to say how much.
“Marilyn and I, we take no credit for this,” DeBoer said. “We are just two people from Wichita who had an opportunity to surround ourselves with people who made a difference. So, why are we talking about this now? Our board said it is a story that needs to get out. Because, what if there are other people who want to make a difference in their neighborhood, state or country? They can say look at this – I will go to a difficult place, I will be there a long time and make a difference and affect the lives of other people.”
Both DeBoers are 86 years old.
Seeing the documentary, DeBoer said, has been like “letting our light out from the barrel.”
The documentary was made by Silent Images, a nonprofit North Carolina film company by David Johnson. The DeBoer Foundation paid for it.
Aung Lynn, Myanmar’s ambassador to the United States, is expected to attend the Wichita screening, along with Adrian Aye Myint — a translator and tour guide for the DeBoers during the few hours they were in the country in 1988. Myint now lives in Phoenix.
“I am very thankful to Jack and Marilyn and what they have contributed to the country(Myanmar) where I was born and raised,” Myint said. “I honor that. This story is amazing. I cannot express how thankful I am to them …It is beyond words.”
