32-year-old Derby man killed after being hit by truck, sheriff’s office says

A 32-year-old Derby man died at a local hospital after being hit by a pickup truck at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Lin Dehning said the man was walking through a field at the corner of 83rd South and Hillside when he walked into the road and was hit by the westbound truck driven by a 55-year-old man from Wichita.
The driver stayed at the scene and has cooperated with deputies, Dehning said.
83rd South at Hillside will remained closed through the afternoon, he said.
It wasn’t immediately known Wednesday morning why the man was walking through the field or why he went into the roadway.
