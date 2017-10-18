Update: Gas line rupture an outside leak, fire official says

More Videos 0:31 Gas line broken near downtown Wichita Pause 4:53 City manager comments on alleged police cover-up 2:32 McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus 2:04 Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:13 Corrections boss talks about Kansas staffing issues 4:25 Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 1:00 What you may not know about your Shockers 0:39 Watch: Family finds dog alive, well after California wildfire 1:31 Matthew McCrane wants to help K-State become bowl eligible Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Gas line broken near downtown Wichita The Wichita Fire Department and hazmat team respond to a broken gas line near Douglas and Hydraulic on Wednesday morning. (Oct. 18, 2017) The Wichita Fire Department and hazmat team respond to a broken gas line near Douglas and Hydraulic on Wednesday morning. (Oct. 18, 2017) jgreen@wichitaeagle.com

The Wichita Fire Department and hazmat team respond to a broken gas line near Douglas and Hydraulic on Wednesday morning. (Oct. 18, 2017) jgreen@wichitaeagle.com