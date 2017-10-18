Update: Gas line rupture an outside leak, fire official says

UPDATE, 12:58 p.m. – Black Hills Energy says its crews are currently putting in new pipes and all people affected by the leak have been allowed back into buildings.
UPDATE, 12:04 p.m. – Wichita Fire Department’s battalion chief Doug Winter said two to three businesses have been evacuated as a result of an underground natural gas line rupture.
Because this was an outside leak, Winter said it does not pose the same safety risk as an indoor gas leak would have.
“We just have to make sure the gas didn’t migrate to any of the businesses that would create an explosion hazard,” Winter said. “That’s what we’re in the process of right now ... making sure gas didn’t flow into any of those areas and clearing them. We’ll take some readings and make sure everything is OK with them.”
Winter said traffic should be flowing through the intersection of Douglas and Hydraulic shortly as the leak is almost cleaned up.
“There won’t be an explosion hazard, but there still is that chance,” he said.
UPDATE, 11:23 a.m. – Douglas is now being closed at Hydraulic, according to the Wichita Fire Department. A gas main 4 to 6 inches in diameter has been ruptured.
Original story:
Emergency crews are responding to a reported gas line rupture near Douglas and Hydraulic.
A hazmat team has been dispatched, according to the Wichita Fire Department. Hydraulic is blocked between Douglas and English, the department said on Twitter.
Natural gas line struck by contractor at Douglas/ Hydraulic. HazMat team resp. Multi structures being evacuated S of Douglas on Hydraulic.— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) October 18, 2017
