More Videos

Gas line broken near downtown Wichita 0:31

Gas line broken near downtown Wichita

Pause
City manager comments on alleged police cover-up 4:53

City manager comments on alleged police cover-up

McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus 2:32

McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus

Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials 2:04

Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Corrections boss talks about Kansas staffing issues 2:13

Corrections boss talks about Kansas staffing issues

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:25

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

What you may not know about your Shockers 1:00

What you may not know about your Shockers

Watch: Family finds dog alive, well after California wildfire 0:39

Watch: Family finds dog alive, well after California wildfire

Matthew McCrane wants to help K-State become bowl eligible 1:31

Matthew McCrane wants to help K-State become bowl eligible

  • Gas line broken near downtown Wichita

    The Wichita Fire Department and hazmat team respond to a broken gas line near Douglas and Hydraulic on Wednesday morning. (Oct. 18, 2017)

The Wichita Fire Department and hazmat team respond to a broken gas line near Douglas and Hydraulic on Wednesday morning. (Oct. 18, 2017) jgreen@wichitaeagle.com
The Wichita Fire Department and hazmat team respond to a broken gas line near Douglas and Hydraulic on Wednesday morning. (Oct. 18, 2017) jgreen@wichitaeagle.com

Local

Update: Gas line rupture an outside leak, fire official says

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 18, 2017 11:14 AM

UPDATE, 12:58 p.m. – Black Hills Energy says its crews are currently putting in new pipes and all people affected by the leak have been allowed back into buildings.

UPDATE, 12:04 p.m. – Wichita Fire Department’s battalion chief Doug Winter said two to three businesses have been evacuated as a result of an underground natural gas line rupture.

Because this was an outside leak, Winter said it does not pose the same safety risk as an indoor gas leak would have.

“We just have to make sure the gas didn’t migrate to any of the businesses that would create an explosion hazard,” Winter said. “That’s what we’re in the process of right now ... making sure gas didn’t flow into any of those areas and clearing them. We’ll take some readings and make sure everything is OK with them.”

Winter said traffic should be flowing through the intersection of Douglas and Hydraulic shortly as the leak is almost cleaned up.

“There won’t be an explosion hazard, but there still is that chance,” he said.

UPDATE, 11:23 a.m. – Douglas is now being closed at Hydraulic, according to the Wichita Fire Department. A gas main 4 to 6 inches in diameter has been ruptured.

Original story:

Emergency crews are responding to a reported gas line rupture near Douglas and Hydraulic.

A hazmat team has been dispatched, according to the Wichita Fire Department. Hydraulic is blocked between Douglas and English, the department said on Twitter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Gas line broken near downtown Wichita 0:31

Gas line broken near downtown Wichita

Pause
City manager comments on alleged police cover-up 4:53

City manager comments on alleged police cover-up

McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus 2:32

McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus

Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials 2:04

Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Corrections boss talks about Kansas staffing issues 2:13

Corrections boss talks about Kansas staffing issues

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:25

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

What you may not know about your Shockers 1:00

What you may not know about your Shockers

Watch: Family finds dog alive, well after California wildfire 0:39

Watch: Family finds dog alive, well after California wildfire

Matthew McCrane wants to help K-State become bowl eligible 1:31

Matthew McCrane wants to help K-State become bowl eligible

  • Gas line broken near downtown Wichita

    The Wichita Fire Department and hazmat team respond to a broken gas line near Douglas and Hydraulic on Wednesday morning. (Oct. 18, 2017)

Gas line broken near downtown Wichita

View More Video