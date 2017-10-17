Butler, Kingman counties receive federal money to replace bridges

Two counties in the Wichita area are among those to receive federal money that will be used to replace bridges, officials announced Tuesday.
Butler and Kingman were among 17 counties across Kansas to receive a total of more than $8 million allocated by the Kansas Department of Transportation, according to a statement released by KDOT.
Butler County will receive more than $725,000 to help pay for a new bridge over Four Mile Creek on SW 120th Street, which is three miles south and nearly three miles east of Andover.
Kingman County will receive $1 million toward the cost of a new bridge spanning the South Fork of the Ninnescah River on SE 80th Avenue west and a bit south of Murdock.
The counties that receive the federal bridge funds must provide 20 percent of cost of the project, state officials said. That amounted to nearly $200,000 in Butler County and more than $265,000 in Kingman County.
The money will be used for projects that begin during the 2019 federal fiscal year, which begins next Oct. 1.
Other counties to receive state-allocated federal bridge money are Allen, Chase, Crawford, Ford, Franklin, Jackson, Miami, Mitchell, Montgomery, Ness, Norton, Osborne, Pottawatomie, Republic and Wabaunsee.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
