Inmate dies at Sedgwick County Jail

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

October 17, 2017 3:30 PM

A Sedgwick County Jail inmate who had “chronic medical issues” prior to incarceration died Tuesday morning, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The 54-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell shortly before 7:15 a.m., according to a prepared statement by Sheriff Jeff Easter. Medical attention from staff on site and EMS personnel who responded to the jail did not revive him, and he was pronounced dead shortly before 7:50 a.m.

An autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death, Easter said. The man’s name is being withheld at the request of family.

He was being held on felony charges, Easter said, and had been in custody since July. This is the fourth death of an inmate in custody this year.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

