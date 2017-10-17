Landscaper jailed for failing to reimburse fraud victims

A landscaper on probation for fraud was sent to prison after failing to make restitution payments, officials announced Tuesday.
Ricky Moyer, 31, who owns Rick’s Tree and Landscape, entered a no contest plea to felony theft in Sedgwick County District Court last year, District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a prepared statement. At the time, Judge Ben Burgess sentenced Moyer to five years of probation and ordered him to make payments on the more than $16,000 he owed to two customers.
Moyer was allowed to continue to do landscaping and tree trimming while he was on probation. But the judge revoked Moyer’s probation on Monday and ordered him to serve 10 months in prison, Bennett said.
Burgess found that Moyer had committed multiple probation violations in the past year, most recently for using cocaine and failing to make payments to his victims.
A retired woman paid Moyer $11,000 in 2014 to cut down two trees and build a shed on a concrete slab, Bennett said. The second victim was a retired man from Derby who paid Moyer more than $15,000 to trim trees, lay sod, pour concrete and build a shed.
Moyer did not build the shed or finish the work for either customer. The victims had to hire other contractors to finish the projects, Bennett said.
Officials said the unpaid restitution is nearly $7,800 on one of the cases and just under $7,000 on the other.
