Police herd cattle over Kansas highway, looking for owner

To protect and serve – and sometimes, to herd cattle.
That is what McPherson police officers Trea Lott, Anthony Jones and sergeant Ryan Olbricht found themselves doing Sunday, Oct. 15.
The officers were dispatched to several loose cattle roaming McPherson, Kansas, according to their Facebook post.
They then herded the cattle from the 500 block of West Avenue A across the avenue and the Highway 81 bypass to the north end of the airport, “where they left the cattle happily grazing.”
The cattle’s owner has not yet been located.
If you know the owner, of if the cattle belong to you, call McPherson County Communications at 620-245-1267.
“Definitely not something we do every day,” the department commented on the post.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
