Wichita man who died after crashing into tree identified

By Nichole Manna

October 16, 2017 10:49 AM

The man who died Friday afternoon after crashing into a tree in west Wichita was identified as 39-year-old Wakley F. Ramey of Wichita.

The crash was reported at 5:06 p.m. in the 600 block of North Country Acres, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. That’s near Central and Ridge.

Officers arriving at the scene found a white Ford F50 extended cab pickup that had hit a tree, Officer Charley Davidson said. Ramey was unresponsive and died at the scene.

