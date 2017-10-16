Wichita man who died after crashing into tree identified

The man who died Friday afternoon after crashing into a tree in west Wichita was identified as 39-year-old Wakley F. Ramey of Wichita.
The crash was reported at 5:06 p.m. in the 600 block of North Country Acres, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. That’s near Central and Ridge.
Officers arriving at the scene found a white Ford F50 extended cab pickup that had hit a tree, Officer Charley Davidson said. Ramey was unresponsive and died at the scene.
