Local

Newton police search for shooting suspect

By Beccy Tanner

btanner@wichitaeagle.com

October 15, 2017 10:08 PM

Newton police are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Normandy Road in Newton.

A property owner in the area noticed someone trying to steal a vehicle and confronted the person who shot the owner several times, according to a Facebook post of the police department

The shooting was reported at 8:28 p.m. Sunday. The homeowner was taken to an area hospital.

The suspect fled on foot and Newton Police are encouraging residents to remain in their homes. If anything suspicious is seen or heard, residents are encouraged to call 911.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

A drone is assisting in the police search of the neighborhood.

Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 2017 Bloktoberfest: steins of beer, lederhosen and weiner dogs

    A highlight of the second annual ICT Bloktoberfest, which included the ICT Burger Battle this year, was the weiner dog races. (Oct. 14, 2017)

2017 Bloktoberfest: steins of beer, lederhosen and weiner dogs

2017 Bloktoberfest: steins of beer, lederhosen and weiner dogs 1:26

2017 Bloktoberfest: steins of beer, lederhosen and weiner dogs
Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials 2:04

Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials

Wichita police issue statement on alleged cover-up 2:35

Wichita police issue statement on alleged cover-up

View More Video