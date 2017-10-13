Dixie Adair, 86, of Rose Hill was found deceased north of her car Thursday night in a rural area of Sumner County near the Oklahoma border, authorities said.
Dixie Adair, 86, of Rose Hill was found deceased north of her car Thursday night in a rural area of Sumner County near the Oklahoma border, authorities said. Kansas Bureau of Investigation Courtesy photo
Dixie Adair, 86, of Rose Hill was found deceased north of her car Thursday night in a rural area of Sumner County near the Oklahoma border, authorities said. Kansas Bureau of Investigation Courtesy photo

Local

Law enforcement: Foul play not suspected in death of Rose Hill woman

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

October 13, 2017 5:34 PM

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a Rose Hill woman who was found near the Oklahoma state line Thursday night, authorities said Friday.

Dixie Adair, 86, was found at about 8 p.m. Thursday perhaps 200 feet north of her abandoned car, Sumner County Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Westmoreland said. Her car was found by a family member on 200th Street South, known locally as State Line Road, west of Meridian earlier in the day Thursday.

Adair had been reported missing after spending the weekend at Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday, stating she had a heart condition and takes medication for it.

The casino verified she stayed there and left alone in her vehicle at 10:20 a.m. Monday, according to the KBI. She drove west toward U.S. 81.

“Kansas Star Casino did report that Dixie Adair did seem to be disoriented when she left the casino property and left her luggage at the front desk area,” the KBI statement issuing the Silver Alert said.

Sumner County law enforcement officials completed their investigation of the scene where Adair and her car were found early Friday afternoon, Westmoreland said.

“There’s no indication” of foul play, he said.

It appears Adair became confused and wandered from her car before collapsing, Westmoreland said.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials

    The leader of the Wichita teachers union blasted district officials Friday for their recent decision to create a new administrative position, saying the move is ill-timed and insensitive to teachers.

Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials

Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials 2:04

Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials

Wichita police issue statement on alleged cover-up 2:35

Wichita police issue statement on alleged cover-up
'Last Chance U' coach rips into his team after pot incident 1:20

'Last Chance U' coach rips into his team after pot incident

View More Video