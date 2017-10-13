Law enforcement: Foul play not suspected in death of Rose Hill woman

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a Rose Hill woman who was found near the Oklahoma state line Thursday night, authorities said Friday.
Dixie Adair, 86, was found at about 8 p.m. Thursday perhaps 200 feet north of her abandoned car, Sumner County Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Westmoreland said. Her car was found by a family member on 200th Street South, known locally as State Line Road, west of Meridian earlier in the day Thursday.
Adair had been reported missing after spending the weekend at Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday, stating she had a heart condition and takes medication for it.
The casino verified she stayed there and left alone in her vehicle at 10:20 a.m. Monday, according to the KBI. She drove west toward U.S. 81.
“Kansas Star Casino did report that Dixie Adair did seem to be disoriented when she left the casino property and left her luggage at the front desk area,” the KBI statement issuing the Silver Alert said.
Sumner County law enforcement officials completed their investigation of the scene where Adair and her car were found early Friday afternoon, Westmoreland said.
“There’s no indication” of foul play, he said.
It appears Adair became confused and wandered from her car before collapsing, Westmoreland said.
Stan Finger
