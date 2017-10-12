UPDATE: Missing Rose Hill woman’s body found

Dixie Adair, the 86-year-old Rose Hill woman who has been missing since Monday morning, was found dead Thursday, authorities announced.
“We are saddened to report that Dixie has been located deceased,” a post on Kansas Missing and Unsolved’s Facebook page announced at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Kansas Highway Patrol also confirmed her body had been found earlier in the evening. Details on where she was found have not been released.
A family member found Adair’s white Toyota Camry at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Meridian and State Line Road in Sumner County, a Kansas Highway Patrol dispatcher said. Adair was not with the vehicle.
Adair was the subject of a Silver Alert issued by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The alert was issued Monday after Adair went to the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane over the weekend and hadn’t been seen since leaving the casino Monday morning.
Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet said a detective and the county’s undersheriff were on their way to the scene Thursday night.
The casino reported she seemed disorientated when she left the property, authorities have said. She left her luggage at the front desk area. The KBI confirmed that she left the casino alone at about 10:20 a.m. in her car.
