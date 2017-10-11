Man in critical condition after being hit in Dillons parking lot

A 78-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Dillons.
Officer Charley Davidson said the man was walking near the gas pumps at the grocery store near Harry and Webb at around 3 p.m. when a 29-year-old woman who was driving by hit him.
He remained in critical condition early Wednesday evening at Wesley Medical Center, a spokesman for the hospital said.
Police are still investigating the incident and no other details were provided.
Contributing: Stan Finger of the Eagle
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
