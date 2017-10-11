Update: Emotional support bearded dragon found ‘alive and safe’

Update
Teemo, a bearded dragon who is a registered emotional support animal, was found “alive and safe” at the storage units near Cottonwood Grove mobile home park.
She was then taken to Tails and Scales in Derby, where she was soon reunited with Sara Marie McGinnis. The store saw McGinnis’ Facebook posts and reached out to her.
“She is doing great,” McGinnis said.
Original story
Sara Marie McGinnis is seeking the public’s help in finding Teemo, her missing bearded dragon, who went missing Tuesday.
The 7-year-old bearded dragon is a registered Emotional Support Animal who helps comfort McGinnis with anxiety.
“That’s why it is important we find her,” McGinnis said. “She usually rides around in the truck with me and even goes into stores with us.”
McGinnis said Teemo is a part of her family, and she has been for all seven years.
“She even watches cartoons with my nephew in the morning,” she said.
Teemo went missing Tuesday afternoon, and McGinnis thinks she may be at the storage units by Cottonwood Grove mobile home park on West Street, near MacArthur and 47th Street.
Teemo was living with McGinnis’ ex-boyfriend while she moved to a new home.
“He had been caring for her because I didn’t have enough room in my new place while still unpacking,” she said.
McGinnis said her ex noticed Teemo was missing at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and he called shortly after.
“She couldn’t have gone far because yesterday was cold,” she said. “She is possibly dead right now because it is so cold. I just don’t want her to die.”
Teemo is a tan bearded dragon with dark speckles, but McGinnis said she turns into an orange-shaded color when she is happy – but that is not likely right now. Teemo’s body and tail are each about as long as a forearm.
If you find Teemo, McGinnis said there is no reason to be afraid of picking her up because she loves people – just don’t get in her face.
“She is very tame and loves to be held,” McGinnis said. “She especially loves children, but she’ll let anyone pick her up as long as they don’t put their face that close to her face. But other than that, you can walk right up to her.”
If you find Teemo, McGinnis asks that you call or text her at 316-719-6545.
“Even if she is not alive when you find her, please give me a call so that I can come get her,” she said.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments