Big Read author will visit Wichita on Thursday

Kao Kalia Yang, the author of this year’s Big Read Wichita selection, will visit Wichita on Thursday for a presentation and book signing.
Yang will speak and sign books from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at De Mattias Performance Hall at Newman University, 3100 McCormick Street. The event is free.
Yang is the author of the award-winning book, “The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir.”
She wrote the book as a “love letter” to her late grandmother, whose spirit held her family together through a harrowing escape across the Mekong River and into a refugee camp in Thailand, where Yang was born. The family immigrated to St. Paul, Minn., when Yang was 6.
“The Latehomecomer” is the first nonfiction title selected for Wichita’s Big Read, which is in its 10th year. Newman University selected the book as its common read for incoming freshmen.
