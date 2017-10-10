Urn with ashes inside donated to Goodwill; police looking for owner

Wichita police are hoping to reunite an urn with its family.
The urn, which does have ashes in it, was found in a donated dresser at the Goodwill in the 1600 block of South Rock Road.
The manager was unable to find any information for the family who dropped off the dresser on Sept. 28, according to a Wichita Police Department Facebook post.
If this urn belongs to you and if you would like it returned, please call the Wichita Police Department’s property and evidence section at 316-303-8220.
Kaitlyn Alanis
