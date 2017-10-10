A $780,000 federal grant will help pay to bring a new grocery store, pharmacy and gas station to St. John, a town of about 1,300 people in Stafford County.
Local

Federal grant will help bring new grocery store to St. John

Associated Press

October 10, 2017 12:42 PM

ST. JOHN

A small Kansas town’s effort to replace its lone grocery store is getting a big boost from the federal government.

A $780,000 Community Economic Development Grant will pay about a quarter of the cost of bringing a new grocery store, pharmacy and gas station to St. John, a town of about 1,300 people in Stafford County.

The Hutchinson News reports the award makes officials hopeful they could break ground on the $3 million project this year.

The Stafford County Economic Development agency decided to build the grocery, which will include fuel pumps and a pharmacy, after St. John lost its only grocery, Dillons, last year. It will provide fresh food and about 30 jobs.

The plan is to lease the grocery to Kingman-based White’s Foodliner, which will stock and operate it.

