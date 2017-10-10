Local

Update: 2 adults, 7 children treated after house fire in Wichita

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

October 10, 2017 6:57 AM

Multiple people were treated for possible smoke inhalation after a house fire near Meridian and Maple on Tuesday morning.

The Wichita Fire Department was called to the home in the 500 block of South Sedgwick at around 6:30 a.m.

Battalion Chief Jim Wilson said when crews arrived, they saw flames coming out of two windows on the left backside of the house.

A Sedgwick County Dispatch supervisor confirmed at 7:07 a.m. that nine people were treated.

Two adults were taken to the hospital in critical condition, Wilson said. Seven children had minor injuries, he said.

Scanner traffic indicated the fire was declared under control shortly before 7 a.m.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Awww, who could resist this face?

    Celebrity, a 9-day-old reticulated giraffe, was born at Tanganyika Wildlife Park; it's the park's third this year and its 52nd overall. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Awww, who could resist this face?

Awww, who could resist this face? 0:37

Awww, who could resist this face?
Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas 0:53

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas
Building new bridges over Kellogg 2:49

Building new bridges over Kellogg

View More Video