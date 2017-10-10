Update: 2 adults, 7 children treated after house fire in Wichita

Multiple people were treated for possible smoke inhalation after a house fire near Meridian and Maple on Tuesday morning.
The Wichita Fire Department was called to the home in the 500 block of South Sedgwick at around 6:30 a.m.
House fire at S Sedgwick and W Mentor. Fire has been knocked down. Crews assessing multiple smoke inhalation patients. #ictfire #icttraffic— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) October 10, 2017
Battalion Chief Jim Wilson said when crews arrived, they saw flames coming out of two windows on the left backside of the house.
A Sedgwick County Dispatch supervisor confirmed at 7:07 a.m. that nine people were treated.
Two adults were taken to the hospital in critical condition, Wilson said. Seven children had minor injuries, he said.
Scanner traffic indicated the fire was declared under control shortly before 7 a.m.
Live media briefing from scene of house fire - 515 S Sedgwick. https://t.co/YOF5wsr8dV— WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) October 10, 2017
UPDATE | 515 S Sedgwick Ave | EMS transporting nine patients | Triage two Code Red, seven Code Yellow/Code Green | Fire hs been knocked down https://t.co/DxTnUSSVbS— WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) October 10, 2017
EMS transporting total of nine patients from scene of house fire at S Sedgwick and W Mentor. Two patients critical. #ictfire #icttraffic— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) October 10, 2017
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments