Silver Alert issued for Rose Hill woman

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 86-year-old woman from Rose Hill.
Dixie Adair is 5-feet-4-inches tall and 180 pounds with blue eyes, blonde hair and a fair complexion.
She may be headed west toward Highway 81 after leaving the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane. She may be driving a 2011 white 4-door Toyota Camry with Kansas disabled tag 88398.
She may be disoriented, the KBI said.
On Monday at 5:25 p.m., her son Brett Adair reported his mother went to the Kansas Star Casino over the weekend and hasn’t been seen since.
The KBI confirmed through the Mulvane Police Department and the casino that Adair had been there over the weekend and left alone at around 10:20 a.m. Monday in her car.
Adair has a heart condition and takes medication. The casino reported she seemed disorientated when she left the property. She left her luggage at the front desk area.
Brett Adair said it’s not like his mother to be gone this long without answering her cellphone, the KBI said.
Anyone who sees her or her vehicle is asked to contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 316-322-4254.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
