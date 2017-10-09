Dog found fatally shot with legs tied; Organization seeks answers

A Wichita organization is offering an award for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for dragging and killing a dog named Blue.
Blue went missing last Thursday and was found dead three days later in a field near 95th South and Hillside, the Wichita Animal Action League said.
She had been tied by her legs, dragged and shot. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating it as an abuse case.
The Wichita Animal Action League is offering a $5,000 award for information.
Tips can be made by calling 911 or contacting the Wichita Animal Action League on their website.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
