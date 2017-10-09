KBI investigating death of 1-year-old

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, along with the Ulysses Police Department and Grant County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy from Ulysses.
At about 11:25 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, the police department received a call regarding an unresponsive toddler in the 800 block of North Stever in Ulysses.
Law enforcement and EMS found Jaxon Silva, 13 months old, unresponsive; he was transported by ambulance to Bob Wilson Memorial Grant County Hospital in Ulysses, according to a release. He was later flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.
The Ulysses Police Department requested assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation just two hours after they received the call about the child.
He was declared brain dead as a result of his injuries on Friday, Oct. 6. An autopsy is scheduled for this week.
This investigation is ongoing, and KBI said no further information will be released at this time.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
