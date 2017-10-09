More Videos

    Celebrity, a 9-day-old reticulated giraffe, was born at Tanganyika Wildlife Park; it's the park's third this year and its 52nd overall. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Celebrity, a 9-day-old reticulated giraffe, was born at Tanganyika Wildlife Park; it's the park's third this year and its 52nd overall. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com
Local

Tanganyika welcomes baby giraffe

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 09, 2017 11:20 AM

Tanganyika Wildlife Park welcomed its newest baby boy to one of the largest giraffe herds in the country.

Peace, one of Tanganyika’s giraffes, delivered Celebrity on Saturday.

The inspiration for his name came from Celebrity Cruises, according to the park’s video post. Celebrity was born while Celebrity Cruises had more than 100 volunteers at Tanganyika Wildlife Park for Give Day.

On Give Day, volunteers prepared for Pumpkins at the Park as Celebrity was taking his first steps.

“We are so excited to add Celebrity to the TWP family,” the park posted on Facebook.

Celebrity is the 51st giraffe to have been born at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. The 50th giraffe born at Tanganyika was born on May 27.

  • Baby giraffe goes on display at Tanganyika

    Tanganyika Wildlife Park is celebrating the 50th giraffe to have been born in their breeding program. The latest baby giraffe, yet to be named, was on display for the first time on Saturday. (May 27, 2017)

Baby giraffe goes on display at Tanganyika

Tanganyika Wildlife Park is celebrating the 50th giraffe to have been born in their breeding program. The latest baby giraffe, yet to be named, was on display for the first time on Saturday. (May 27, 2017)

theying@wichitaeagle.com

