Tanganyika Wildlife Park welcomed its newest baby boy to one of the largest giraffe herds in the country.

Peace, one of Tanganyika’s giraffes, delivered Celebrity on Saturday.

The inspiration for his name came from Celebrity Cruises, according to the park’s video post. Celebrity was born while Celebrity Cruises had more than 100 volunteers at Tanganyika Wildlife Park for Give Day.

On Give Day, volunteers prepared for Pumpkins at the Park as Celebrity was taking his first steps.

“We are so excited to add Celebrity to the TWP family,” the park posted on Facebook.

Celebrity is the 51st giraffe to have been born at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. The 50th giraffe born at Tanganyika was born on May 27.