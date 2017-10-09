Tornadoes touch down Friday; storms expected Monday before cold

For the second year in a row, severe storms hit central Kansas on Oct. 6.

One super cell produced up to tennis-ball-size hail along with two brief tornado touchdowns in Rice County and southern Saline County, according to a report from the National Weather Service in Wichita.

Wind damage found in central Kansas included large branches that had been broken off and sheds that had been blown over or displaced.

Just northwest of Chase, an EF-0 tornado touched down at 6:56 p.m. causing damage to a sheet metal roof on a chicken farm.

About an hour later, a storm chaser took video of an EF-0 tornado that touched down just north of Marquette. No damage was found.

Quite a bit of flooding Washington and 10th St in Great Bend #kswx pic.twitter.com/Kt1gONdvb3 — Sean Ramsey (@seanramseySPP) October 6, 2017

Golf-ball-size hail was reported near Nekoma, and in Pawnee and Finney counties. In Hanston, a storm chasing group dodged baseball-size hail.

Baseballs in Hanson, KS picked up around 20 min after falling. #kswx @NWSDodgeCity pic.twitter.com/sJI3dtgw24 — Basehunters Chasing (@Basehunters) October 6, 2017

A look at the hail in @GreatBendKS this evening. Thank you Bruce Furrey for sending this photo into @KSNNews. #kswx pic.twitter.com/zQAgH7tajj — Emily Younger (@eyoungerKSN) October 6, 2017

In Garden City, a storm spotter reported to the National Weather Service in Dodge City that two AC units had blown off the roof of Georgia Matthews Elementary School. A quarter of the roof had also blown away, a report says.

Severe storms will be possible again Monday afternoon and evening for areas east of the Kansas Turnpike. Storms are expected to develop after 2 p.m. near I-35 and will move northeast across southeast Kansas.

Hail the size of golf balls is possible along with winds up to 65 mph and a few tornadoes.

In Wichita, there’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. and again after 7 p.m.

Cow Creek near Hutchinson will remain just below food stage Monday and is expected to have some minor flooding on Tuesday into Wednesday, the weather service said.

Then, patchy frost is possible in north-central Kansas early Wednesday morning. Temperatures that morning in Wichita will be in the 40s.