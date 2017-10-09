Watch crews move massive beams for new west Wichita interchange

If you were traveling on Kellogg or I-235 this weekend only to find it closed at the I-235 interchange here’s why.
Constructions crews from Dondlinger Construction were busy installing 12 63,000-pound bridge beams over the main Wichita highway.
Crews worked through the night Friday, Saturday and Sunday to move the 120-foot sections into place using seven cranes. The interchange reopened to traffic Monday morning.
The work is part of ongoing construction to redo the interchange, which started in 2015. The project is scheduled to be done in 2019.
