Watch crews move massive beams for new west Wichita interchange

Building new bridges over Kellogg If you were traveling on Kellogg or I-235 this weekend only to find it closed at the I-235 interchange here's why. Constructions crews from Dondlinger Construction were busy installing 12 63,000-pound bridge beams over the main Wichita highway. Crews worked through the night Friday, Saturday and Sunday to move the 120-foot sections into place using 7 cranes. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Oct. 8, 2017) If you were traveling on Kellogg or I-235 this weekend only to find it closed at the I-235 interchange here's why. Constructions crews from Dondlinger Construction were busy installing 12 63,000-pound bridge beams over the main Wichita highway. Crews worked through the night Friday, Saturday and Sunday to move the 120-foot sections into place using 7 cranes. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Oct. 8, 2017) brader@wichitaeagle.com

