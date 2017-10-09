19-year-old dies in three-vehicle wreck

A 19-year-old died after a three-vehicle collision in Seward County on Saturday.
A truck driven by a 55-year-old Kismet man was eastbound on U.S. 54 slowing to turn left into Kismet at about 3 p.m., according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol. Clayton Klein, of Jetmore, rear-ended the truck, causing his car to spin across the center lane, the report said.
Klein was hit by a tractor-trailer driven by a 46-year-old California man that was westbound on U.S. 54.
Klein was killed in the collision.
