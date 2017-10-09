.
19-year-old dies in three-vehicle wreck

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

October 09, 2017 6:40 AM

A 19-year-old died after a three-vehicle collision in Seward County on Saturday.

A truck driven by a 55-year-old Kismet man was eastbound on U.S. 54 slowing to turn left into Kismet at about 3 p.m., according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol. Clayton Klein, of Jetmore, rear-ended the truck, causing his car to spin across the center lane, the report said.

Klein was hit by a tractor-trailer driven by a 46-year-old California man that was westbound on U.S. 54.

Klein was killed in the collision.

