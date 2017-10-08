Expect a nip in the air as a cold front pushes through Kansas

It is that time of year when autumn and summer wrestle and play games of tug-of-war across Kansas.
This week, autumn may be winning.
A strong cold front is expected to push through the state on Monday, rolling into Wichita late morning to noon.
“It is going to usher in much cooler air,” said Mick McGuire, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Wichita.
Indeed, northwest Kansas near Goodland can expect a hard freeze overnight into Tuesday.
Central Kansas may have some near freezing areas and some Kansans may be looking to turn on their furnaces soon.
“We are going to fall into the low 40s overnight on Monday night and we may make it to 54 on Tuesday,” McGuire said. “I think we may see some furnaces run for the first time this season. We are getting close to that time of bringing in the plants.”
The colder temperatures with a chance of rain Monday night is right on schedule.
According to the National Weather Service weather records which have been kept since 1888, Wichita has a 10 percent chance of seeing temperatures 32 degrees or lower by Oct. 10; a 25 percent chance by Oct. 20; a 50 percent chance by Oct. 28; and 75 percent chance by Nov. 4; and 90 percent chance by Nov. 10.
The earliest Wichita received a frost was on Sept. 22, 1995; the latest was on Nov. 21, 1944.
Some of the area, such as Hutchinson along the Cow Creek, is in a flood warning until late Wednesday night. As of Sunday afternoon, the stage was 8.2 feet with flood stage at 9.5 feet. Minor flooding is forecasted with flooding to rise near 10.2 Tuesday evening. Fields and cropland along the creek may flood and sections of Salee Road between 82nd to 108th Ave. may also have water running across; also 95th Avenue between Dean and Salee Roads.
Temperatures are expected to climb back into the 70s and 80s by week’s end.
