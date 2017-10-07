Christian Risner.
Christian Risner. Photo courtesy of Sarah Risner
Christian Risner. Photo courtesy of Sarah Risner

Local

Young Lebo cancer patient Christian Risner dies

Eagle staff

October 07, 2017 6:14 PM

Christian Risner, the 3-year-old cancer patient who celebrated Christmas in September with the town of Lebo and thousands of people on the internet, died Saturday morning.

“Christian went peacefully with the Lord this morning,” the family said on its “Prayers for Christian” Facebook page. “Please pray for our family as we prepare for final arrangements and as we figure out how to resume our everyday functions.”

Christian, the son of Josh and Sarah Risner of Lebo, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Rhabdoid kidney cancer, in April 2016.

Although he had undergone a number of treatments in hopes of stopping the spread of the disease, Christian was put on hospice in August.

His family and friends organized a surprise Christmas celebration on Sept. 10 complete with decorations, presents, a visit from Santa and a ride in a horse-drawn carriage.

More Videos

Building new bridges over Kellogg 2:49

Building new bridges over Kellogg

Pause
How K-State's Powercat logo came to be 1:31

How K-State's Powercat logo came to be

School offers hope to expelled students 3:24

School offers hope to expelled students

Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills 1:26

Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills

Look inside the Global 7000 business jet 1:42

Look inside the Global 7000 business jet

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? 1:37

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport?

Campus vs. Maize Highlights 1:50

Campus vs. Maize Highlights

Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries 4:52

Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:25

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

Grandparents think Kansas becoming 'religion police,' challenge child immunization policy 1:55

Grandparents think Kansas becoming 'religion police,' challenge child immunization policy

  • Town celebrates Christmas for terminally ill child

    Lebo residents celebrated Christmas on Sunday as a tribute to Christian Risner, who was placed in hospice care last month. Video courtesy of Kelly Freund

Town celebrates Christmas for terminally ill child

Lebo residents celebrated Christmas on Sunday as a tribute to Christian Risner, who was placed in hospice care last month. Video courtesy of Kelly Freund

jgreen@wichitaeagle.com

More Videos

Building new bridges over Kellogg 2:49

Building new bridges over Kellogg

Pause
How K-State's Powercat logo came to be 1:31

How K-State's Powercat logo came to be

School offers hope to expelled students 3:24

School offers hope to expelled students

Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills 1:26

Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills

Look inside the Global 7000 business jet 1:42

Look inside the Global 7000 business jet

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? 1:37

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport?

Campus vs. Maize Highlights 1:50

Campus vs. Maize Highlights

Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries 4:52

Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:25

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

Grandparents think Kansas becoming 'religion police,' challenge child immunization policy 1:55

Grandparents think Kansas becoming 'religion police,' challenge child immunization policy

  • Lebo celebrating Christmas in September

    A 3-year-old Kansas boy with terminal cancer is capturing the viral heart of America. His hometown of Lebo is celebrating Christmas on Sunday as a tribute to him.

Lebo celebrating Christmas in September

A 3-year-old Kansas boy with terminal cancer is capturing the viral heart of America. His hometown of Lebo is celebrating Christmas on Sunday as a tribute to him.

jgreen@wichitaeagle.com

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Building new bridges over Kellogg

View More Video