Refugee resettlement in Wichita went down by half over last year

Wichita received almost half as many refugees over the past year than the year before.
And Kansas resettlement agencies expect a tough year ahead with a relatively low cap on refugee admissions.
“It’s very disappointing for us,” said Michele Green, executive director of the International Rescue Committee’s Kansas operations. “I mean, we’re here to serve refugees and the clients. So it’s been a disappointing year certainly.”
From the beginning of last October to the end of this September, the most recent federal fiscal year, approximately 255 refugees were placed in Wichita. That’s according to data maintained by the U.S. State Department.
During the previous fiscal year, from October 2015 to September 2016, approximately 506 refugees settled in Wichita.
The year-over-year decline was also statewide. Refugee arrivals in Kansas went from 914 to 580 between the two fiscal years.
Over the last year, Wichita led the state in refugee arrivals. Kansas City, Kan., was second with 208 refugees. The remaining refugees were settled in Garden City, Overland Park, Shawnee, Dodge City, Merriam, Arkansas City, Lenexa and Princeton.
Here are the countries the last year’s refugees settling in Wichita came from:
▪ 1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 95
▪ 2. Somalia: 71
▪ 3. Sudan: 30
▪ 4. Eritrea: 27
▪ 5. Ethiopia: 17
▪ 6. Syria: 5
▪ 7. Burma: 4
▪ 8. (tie) Afghanistan: 3
▪ 8. (tie) Iraq: 3
Some of those nations, such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Somalia, are considered failed states and are among the poorest and least stable in the world.
Resettlement agencies in Kansas like the International Rescue Committee and Episcopal Migration Ministries reported fewer admissions earlier this year after President Trump’s executive orders on international travel and refugee admissions.
Green said the committee’s placements in Wichita were “down substantially from what we thought.” She said they were anticipating about 400 arrivals during the course of fiscal year 2017. They received less than half of that amount: about 180 refugees.
She said refugee arrivals in Garden City “actually did okay in terms of what we had planned.” Many of those refugees work at plants in Western Kansas communities like Liberal, Dodge City and Garden City, Green said.
“They receive a large … secondary population,” she said. “So these are people that migrate from other cities or have been resettled in other locations originally and migrate out to Garden City out for employment.”
The Trump administration also has scaled back the number of refugees allowed to resettle in the United States this fiscal year, which started last Sunday, to 45,000. Green said they hoped for a limit of 75,000 refugees.
So the International Rescue Committee is expecting about 250 refugees in Wichita and 80 refugees in Garden City over the next year.
