Shed fire closes portion of South Hillside

South Hillside between 31st Street South and Wassall is closed while the Wichita Fire Department investigates a shed fire.
The fire was reported just after 5 a.m. near East Ross.
Battalion Chief Tom Carney said when crews arrived, flames coming out of the shed reached about 50 feet. They were able to knock down the fire within 15 minutes.
The business, he said, appears to have once been a car shop. One vehicle was in the shed, which is attached to the building.
South Hillside will remain closed for several hours. Investigators won’t start working until daylight, Carney said.
It appeared the entrance to the nearby Jardine Middle School wasn’t affected by the closure.
No other businesses were damaged and no one was injured.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
