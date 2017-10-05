KBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Finney County

An officer-involved shooting in rural Finney County Thursday afternoon prompted local law enforcement authorities to contact the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
The Finney County Sheriff’s Office and the Garden City Police Department contacted the state agency shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday to assist in following up on a shooting. A citizen had called the sheriff’s office just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday saying a man was behaving erratically after his vehicle had become stuck on an unmaintained road 15 miles southwest of Garden City, according to a KBI press release issued Thursday evening.
When a deputy from the sheriff’s office arrived at noon and located the man, the man was armed with a knife and holding it up to his own throat.
The man then climbed into his own vehicle and locked the doors.
A second deputy arrived and an officer from the Garden City Police Department. Attempts were made to talk with the man until he left the vehicle and charged at the officers.
Two law enforcement officers — one from each agency —fired at the man, fatally injuring him.
The 29-year-old Garden City man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.
Once the KBI investigation is completed, the findings will be turned over to the Finney County Attorney for review.
