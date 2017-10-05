People from 7 faiths to pray for peace

Representatives of seven faiths will gather together to pray for peace Monday.
“The only way we can beat the narrative of hate is with the narrative of love,” said Jan Swartzenndruber, event organizer.
Held by People of Faith for Peace, the interfaith event will include representatives of Baha’i, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Christian and Native American faiths.
The public is invited to “Interfaith Prayers for Peace” Monday, Oct. 9, from 7-8:30 p.m. at University United Methodist Church, 2220 N. Yale Avenue.
