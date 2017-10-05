Madison O’Neill tweeted asking for a wedding date. Now she has a finace.
First a last-minute wedding date, now a fiance

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 05, 2017 9:34 AM

When Madison O’Neill of Iowa tweeted the day before a wedding that she needed a plus-one, she likely did not expect that two years later he would propose to her.

But for O’Neill, a student at Iowa State University, that is exactly what happened.

On July 15, 2015, she asked for a date for a wedding the next day. Just five hours later, Chuck Dohramm, sent her a direct message offering to be her date.

O’Neill said she and Dohramm went to the same high school, but he was a grade older.

“I always thought he was obnoxious,” she tweeted, “but we didn’t actually know each other.”

They went to the wedding together, and now, just over two years after the last-minute wedding date, O’Neill posted that they are engaged.

People on Twitter are in love with this wedding date turned engagement, and it is now a featured moment on Twitter with more than 87,000 retweets.

Who needs a wedding date?

