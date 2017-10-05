First a last-minute wedding date, now a fiance

When Madison O’Neill of Iowa tweeted the day before a wedding that she needed a plus-one, she likely did not expect that two years later he would propose to her.
But for O’Neill, a student at Iowa State University, that is exactly what happened.
crazy how things work out pic.twitter.com/G0bhmLL8Z5— Madison O'Neill (@MaddieJo_13) October 3, 2017
On July 15, 2015, she asked for a date for a wedding the next day. Just five hours later, Chuck Dohramm, sent her a direct message offering to be her date.
O’Neill said she and Dohramm went to the same high school, but he was a grade older.
“I always thought he was obnoxious,” she tweeted, “but we didn’t actually know each other.”
we went to the same high school but he was a grade older and I always thought he was obnoxious but we didn't actually know each other— Madison O'Neill (@MaddieJo_13) October 4, 2017
They went to the wedding together, and now, just over two years after the last-minute wedding date, O’Neill posted that they are engaged.
People on Twitter are in love with this wedding date turned engagement, and it is now a featured moment on Twitter with more than 87,000 retweets.
I’m just saying, if this wedding isn’t live streamed I’m gonna be upset bc this is Twitter. And we a fam— Melissa Rivera (@melissariver14) October 4, 2017
Who needs a wedding date?
Can I Get Invited To The Wedding So I Can Ask For A Date???— Kourtney Karda$h (@xoxodes__) October 4, 2017
