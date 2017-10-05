Local

One injured in second-alarm apartment fire

By Nichole Manna

October 05, 2017 06:31 AM

UPDATED October 05, 2017 08:21 AM

A Wichita apartment building was evacuated overnight as firefighters battled a two alarm blaze.

The fire at Somerset Apartments, in the 2000 block of North Woodlawn, was reported at 2:50 a.m.

About 10 minutes later, firefighters declared a second alarm and just before 3:30 a.m., the fire was declared under control.

The building was fully evacuated, according to the Wichita Fire Department.

One person was injured, the department said.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

