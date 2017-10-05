One injured in second-alarm apartment fire

A Wichita apartment building was evacuated overnight as firefighters battled a two alarm blaze.
The fire at Somerset Apartments, in the 2000 block of North Woodlawn, was reported at 2:50 a.m.
About 10 minutes later, firefighters declared a second alarm and just before 3:30 a.m., the fire was declared under control.
The building was fully evacuated, according to the Wichita Fire Department.
One person was injured, the department said.
Apartment fire 2000 blk N Woodlawn Blvd. Second alarm being struck. #ictfire #icttraffic— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) October 5, 2017
N. Woodlawn apt fire is under control. No injuries from smoke/fire - 1 trauma patient being treated. Bldg has been 100% evacuated. #ictfire— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) October 5, 2017
